Climate activism - Air let out of vehicles in Potsdam again

Once again, suspected environmental activists have let the air out of the tires of dozens of vehicles in Potsdam. On Tuesday, Boxing Day, more than 30 citizens were hit in the Babelsberg district and in Klein Glienicke, as the police announced on Wednesday.

Since the summer, unknown persons, presumably protesting against high fuel consumption, have repeatedly committed such acts in various Potsdam districts. State security is investigating because a political background is likely. This time too, the perpetrators left notes with messages. The police are investigating whether the actions are connected.

As recently as November, the tires of around 70 vehicles in Potsdam-Babelsberg were deflated. There have also been similar acts by suspected environmental activists in other federal states.

Source: www.stern.de