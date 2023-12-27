Skip to content
Air let out of vehicles in Potsdam again

Once again, suspected environmental activists have let the air out of the tires of dozens of vehicles in Potsdam. It hit more than 30 citizens in the Babelsberg district and in Klein Glienicke on Tuesday, Boxing Day, according to the police on Wednesday.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Since the summer, unknown persons, presumably protesting against high fuel consumption, have repeatedly committed such acts in various Potsdam districts. State security is investigating because a political background is likely. This time too, the perpetrators left notes with messages. The police are investigating whether the actions are connected.

As recently as November, the tires of around 70 vehicles in Potsdam-Babelsberg were deflated. There have also been similar acts by suspected environmental activists in other federal states.

