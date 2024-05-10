Air India Express conducts mass flight cancellations as over a hundred cabin crew members fall ill.

An Indian airline is working hard "to minimize the inconvenience" caused by last-minute crew sick calls, a spokesperson shared on Thursday. The carrier is also addressing concerns and taking action against specific individuals responsible for the disruptions that have plagued thousands of its passengers.

The airline, Air India Express, runs over 2,500 flights per week, catering to over 45 domestic and international airports.

Every Monday, around a hundred flight attendants unexpectedly called in sick, a source close to the situation disclosed to CNN.

Crew members have expressed their dissatisfaction lately about a new performance assessment system, one of the many changes that occurred following the airline's privatization a couple of years ago, the source reported on condition of anonymity due to not being authorized to speak publicly about this matter.

"Of course, there have been some shifts within the organization," the source added, "but the airline has kept an open dialogue with its employees, which is why this sudden action took us by surprise."

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India, which was sold off to Tata Group in January 2022. Since then, Tata Group has announced plans to merge Air India Express with AIX Connect, a sister carrier owned by Air India.

Air India Express also shared their reimbursement policy, stating that they allow full refunds or rescheduled flights at no additional cost to passengers whose trips were canceled or delayed by more than three hours. As a show of solidarity, Air India pledged to operate flights on 20 of its routes to help Air India Express navigate through this disruption.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com