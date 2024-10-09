Air France confirms that an aircraft passed over Iraq while Iranian missiles were targeting Israel.

On October 1, Iran launched multiple missiles towards Israel, claiming it was retaliation for the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and others in Lebanon. These missiles needed to traverse Iraq's airspace to reach their target.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. UTC (11:45 a.m. EST), Air France Flight AF662 was cruising over Iraq when the Iranian assault initiated. The aircraft left Iraqi airspace just before 5 p.m. UTC (12 p.m. EST), according to a statement from Air France to CNN.

However, local authorities didn't officially close Iraqi airspace until 5:56 p.m. UTC (12:56 p.m. EST), as per Air France's assertion.

Air France disclosed, "We managed to identify an impending attack on Israel by Iran, involving the launch of ballistic missiles. Consequently, before receiving instructions from the Iraqi authorities, Air France decided to halt the flight of its aircraft over Iraqi airspace from 5 p.m. UTC [12 p.m. EST]."

The airline had already steered its jets clear of Israeli, Lebanese, and Iranian airspace, and Flight AF662 was passing through a unique air corridor utilized by all airlines.

Prior to the strike, the White House hinted at the possibility of an imminent ballistic missile attack from Iran against Israel.

Air France confirmed that various other flights had been rerouted to circumvent the region throughout the night of the attack.

"Air France consistently follows political developments in the regions it serves and flies over, to ensure optimal levels of flight safety and security," the airline stated, emphasizing the safety of its passengers and crew as its top priority.

French news channel LCI, which first reported the incident, claimed Air France pilots saw the missiles in the night sky from the cockpit and received well-wishes from Iraqi air traffic control.

When pushed by CNN, an Air France representative declined to confirm sightings of the missiles.

Amidst the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned the Lebanese people about plunging "into the depths of a lengthy war" as Israel intensified its attacks on Hezbollah, which persisted in launching rockets into northern Israel.

The Israeli cabinet is also deliberating a response to Iran's October 1 attack, which targeted Israel with its largest ever offensive.

Meanwhile, Israel's operation in Gaza continues. Palestinians attempting to evacuate sites impacted by Israel's renewed military effort in the northern part of the strip are reportedly being targeted with gunfire as they retreat, according to local residents and footage obtained by CNN documenting their journey.

