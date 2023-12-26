Parliament - Aigner calls for more cooperation and a "year of results"

In her Christmas address, Ilse Aigner (CSU), President of the State Parliament, called for more togetherness and cohesion. At the same time, she declared war on all those who want to exacerbate people's concerns and weaken democracy.

"There is too much mockery, too much disparagement, too much unforgiveness in our society," said Aigner in the speech, which was to be broadcast on BR television on Tuesday evening. "This fire is fanned by people who have something destructive. Who enjoy setting fires. And who are working towards a democratic conflagration." These people do not want to solve any problems, warned Aigner. "They want to weaken our democracy by increasing worries. Stoking fear of the future." She also sees this in parliaments. "Not everyone who is elected in our democracy is also a democrat," said the President of the state parliament.

2024 must be a year of rapprochement - and a year of political results. "The most important thing is that words must be followed by deeds," she said. Problems cannot be solved with grandiose announcements. "Boom, double boom, turning point - that sounds like something at first. But we don't need more oomph in our language. We need more realism when it comes to solving problems." We also need decisions that work as promised. "For political credibility, for the acceptance of democracy," she emphasized.

She is also worried, said Aigner. "But my optimism prevails. I am tired of the constant stories about the supposed downfall of our country - and this malice, this maliciousness." Bavaria is a strong country. "We should believe in ourselves. And counter powerlessness and contempt with something good," she warned. And: "Only by working together can we get out of crisis mode."

Source: www.stern.de