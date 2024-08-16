- Aid needed after floods in Karlsruhe

Police cleans streets with water cannons after floods. A janitor cooks for those unable to prepare warm food at home. A group from KSC lends a hand. In the affected areas of Karlsruhe district, cleanup and recovery efforts continue three days later. The city of Bruchsal reports that almost all streets are reconnected to the power grid. In the municipality of Gondelsheim, waste disposal is being accelerated. "No street or person will be forgotten."

Bruchsal issues an appeal: "Volunteers urgently needed." Those interested can register by calling 07251 79779. Gondelsheim has set up a donation account for flood relief.

"Horrible Mix"

Gondelsheim's mayor Markus Rupp described the storm on the municipality's website as "a nearly biblical disaster." The river Saalbach rose dramatically in a short time on Tuesday evening, with 130 liters of rain per square meter falling from an unyielding thunderstorm cell. "It was a horrible mix, for which there is hardly any protection in my view," Rupp wrote. Flood protection is not a static structure.

Karlsruhe's district administrator Christoph Schnaudigel (CDU) was shocked by the extent of the devastation during a tour of Gondelsheim, Rupp reported.

To facilitate the quick and un-bureaucratic removal of waste mountains, both decided to set up more containers for mixed waste, including household waste from broken freezers. As soon as a container is full, it will be replaced by a new one.

Still much to do

Rupp thanked the many, often volunteer helpers, including some who had experience from the severe flooding in the Ahr valley three years ago. A garden nursery and local farmers also participated in cleaning up the municipality. "I could name many more examples and have certainly forgotten some in today's hustle and bustle," Rupp wrote. "So briefly for everyone: You're great and a huge help to us all!"

However, the many offers need to be coordinated. He had received over 250 calls, WhatsApp messages, or emails on his phone.

Food will be offered at the Saalbach hall over the weekend. Around 100 dehumidifiers will be distributed to those affected. However, Rupp also made it clear that there is still much work to be done. "For that, we all need patience."

The consumer center announced free on-site consultations to assess the extent of damage to heating and facade. If the heating needs to be replaced, energy advisors will provide an overview of technically sensible solutions and funding opportunities. "If the facade is damaged, the experts will advise on how to dry out and energy-efficiently renovate the building."

