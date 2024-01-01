Skip to content
Ai Vy Luong first New Year's baby at Südstadt-Klinikum

The first baby of the new year 2024 saw the light of day at 0.35 a.m. in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's largest maternity clinic. Little Ai Vy Luong weighed 3260 grams and measured 50 centimetres when she was born at the University Women's Clinic at Klinikum Südstadt Rostock, the hospital announced

The first baby of the new year 2024 saw the light of day at 0.35 a.m. in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's largest maternity clinic. Little Ai Vy Luong weighed 3260 grams and measured 50 centimetres when she was born at the University Women's Clinic at Klinikum Südstadt Rostock, the hospital announced on Monday. Last year, the clinic recorded a total of 2197 births (2022: 2462). A total of 2263 children (2022: 2571) - 1082 girls and 1181 boys - were born in Rostock for the rest of their lives. In 2023, one triplet birth with three boys and 64 sets of twins were registered.

Source: www.stern.de

