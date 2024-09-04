- AI introduces intricacies in data protection consultations.

The boom in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has led to a surge in consultations from government bodies and corporations, even reaching the desk of Dieter Kugelmann, the Data Protection and Freedom of Information Commissioner of Rhineland-Palatinate. According to Kugelmann, conversations about AI have become increasingly frequent and intricate. His office, which provides consultations for authorities and companies looking to heavily utilize AI, has seen a rise in complexity.

Join Kugelmann this Wednesday (10:00 AM) in Mainz, as he shares thrilling tales from the past and present year. Among these will be the incident of a company looking for new hires and promoting themselves by posting unblurred salary letters on Facebook, with identifiable details such as birthday, tax ID, and salary, albeit with names masked.

Another intriguing case involved a data breach when selling a virtual reality headset in an electronics store. Kugelmann's office also managed a continuing project aimed at creating a unified IT platform for the public health service, where both software and administrative blunders were discovered.

Other government bodies have similarly sought advice from Kugelmann's office due to the complexities arising from AI implementation. The use of AI in various sectors has generated an array of other ethical dilemmas.

