Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsFamily

Aguilera: "You want to protect children from the world"

The singer has a 16-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter. Often, she would like to protect both from the world, explained Aguilera.

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read

- Aguilera: "You want to protect children from the world"

US Singer Christina Aguilera (43) aims to shield her children from unpleasant experiences. "I love my son and daughter so much, and you want to protect them from the world," said the "Genie In A Bottle" singer, who has a 16-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter, to Glamour magazine.

She herself has "seen so much" when she was "so young," explained the musician. Aguilera rose to stardom as a teenager and was subjected early on to public judgments that often focused on her body. With her children now in their teenage years, it feels "like you're going through it all again," she said.

However, she also understands that her children "need to learn their own lessons," said Aguilera. "They will make their own decisions and mistakes that will determine who they want to be."

Aguilera believes that her children should experience life and learn from their own mistakes, as she had to do at a young age. Despite wanting to protect her family from negative experiences, she recognizes the importance of allowing them to grow and make their own choices.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public