- Aguilera: "You want to protect children from the world"

US Singer Christina Aguilera (43) aims to shield her children from unpleasant experiences. "I love my son and daughter so much, and you want to protect them from the world," said the "Genie In A Bottle" singer, who has a 16-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter, to Glamour magazine.

She herself has "seen so much" when she was "so young," explained the musician. Aguilera rose to stardom as a teenager and was subjected early on to public judgments that often focused on her body. With her children now in their teenage years, it feels "like you're going through it all again," she said.

However, she also understands that her children "need to learn their own lessons," said Aguilera. "They will make their own decisions and mistakes that will determine who they want to be."

Aguilera believes that her children should experience life and learn from their own mistakes, as she had to do at a young age. Despite wanting to protect her family from negative experiences, she recognizes the importance of allowing them to grow and make their own choices.

