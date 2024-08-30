- Agriculturist Gathers Cruciferous Vegetable, Cabbage, During Seasonal Heatwave

Picking Cabbage in Summer Sweat: Gottfried Gerken from Vechta has been gathering winter veggies from his fields for quite some time now. These crops make their way to consumers as chilled items. Gerken serves as a provider to the corporation Elo-Frost located in Vechta-Landförden.

Cabbage without Frost? It's generally assumed that cabbage thrives on coldness to develop a sweet and mild taste. However, as per the Federal Agricultural Information Centre, frost isn't indispensable for flavor, given that modern varieties with delicate leaves and elevated sugar content contain less bitter compounds.

Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia as Primary Cultivation Areas

Normally, the fresh produce season commences in late October with cooler weather and concludes by March. In Lower Saxony, cabbage is a typical winter diet.

In the year 2023, approximately 20,500 metric tons of cabbage were harvested in Germany, with 75% originating from the primary cultivation regions of Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. Most of the yield fails to appear on fresh produce markets, but instead gets processed into canned goods and frost-frozen products.

Gerken's cabbage, often destined for processing, can become other types of preserved vegetables if demand for fresh produce decreases.Despite the prominence of Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia in cabbage production, farmers in these regions also grow other winter vegetables to maintain landscape diversity.

