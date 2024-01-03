Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswolvesenvironmental policydüsseldorfanimalsnature conservationwolffocusnorth rhine-westphaliacdurheinische postminister of agricultureagrarian

Agriculture Minister in favor of shooting problem wolves

In the dispute over the priority protection of wolves or grazing animals, North Rhine-Westphalia's Agriculture Minister Silke Gorißen is calling for more understanding for livestock farmers. "I am not against wolves, but they must not become a threat to our grazing livestock," the CDU...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Two wolf pups standing in a field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Two wolf pups standing in a field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Animals - Agriculture Minister in favor of shooting problem wolves

In the dispute over the priority protection of wolves or grazing animals, North Rhine-Westphalia's Agriculture Minister Silke Gorißen is calling for more understanding for livestock farmers. "I am not against wolves, but they must not become a threat to our grazing livestock," the CDU politician told the Rheinische Post newspaper (Wednesday). "First of all, it is good that we are focusing on shooting problem animals."

There would be less advocacy for wolves if people were aware of what the predators could do, said the minister. The suffering of the victims is massive and the economic loss is great. "Anyone who raises their voice for or against wolves should come to terms with this," Gorißen recommended. "I believe that would lead to a more objective approach to the issue."

After environmentalists temporarily halted the shooting permit for the so-called problem wolf "Gloria" on the Lower Rhine in court, a decision by the administrative court is awaited. However, the problem will not disappear with "Gloria", predicted the Minister. "She has probably trained her young animals to jump over fences." It must be possible to keep grazing animals outside without fear of further tears. "We have to move away from simply accepting great animal suffering on pastures."

The often uncompromising debate between wolf conservationists and opponents worries the CDU politician. "I'm worried that aggressive wolf advocates will threaten and endanger people who are tasked with shooting wolves," she told the RP. "I could imagine that someone will be commissioned who is not from the region - perhaps even from abroad."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The small river Hunte has burst its banks near Oldenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lower Saxony wants to examine flood aid

Lower Saxony's state government wants to examine how those affected by the floods can be helped financially. This was announced by Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) in Hanover on Wednesday. However, it was not yet possible to quantify the majority of the damage because they were still under...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
A farmer stands next to a pile of sugar beet (aerial view with a drone). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Good sugar beet year 2023 for Thuringian farmers

Thuringia's farmers reaped an above-average sugar beet harvest last year. They harvested a total of 939,700 tons of sugar beet, as announced by the State Statistical Office in Erfurt on Wednesday. This was around 149,000 tons or 19 percent more than in 2022. The yield per hectare of cultivated...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Raise your leg

Would you like a little more? Audi is launching a special edition of the Q8 e-tron to coincide with the Dakar Rally. In addition to a few visual extras such as a roof basket and flared wheel arches, the body is also 65 millimetres higher. is also 65 millimeters higher. We ventured out into...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public
The small river Hunte has burst its banks near Oldenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lower Saxony wants to examine flood aid

Lower Saxony's state government wants to examine how those affected by the floods can be helped financially. This was announced by Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) in Hanover on Wednesday. However, it was not yet possible to quantify the majority of the damage because they were still under...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public