Protest - Agriculture Minister Hauk shows understanding for farmers

Agriculture Minister Peter Hauk (CDU) has expressed his understanding for the farmers' planned week of action against the plans to cut agricultural diesel and vehicle tax. He could understand the farmers' displeasure and fully supported their demands, Hauk said in Stuttgart on Thursday. No other area of the federal budget was being cut as much as agriculture. The state farmers' association had called on the federal government made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP to withdraw the savings plans.

The association is coordinating nationwide protest actions. It announced a more detailed overview for Thursday afternoon. Among other things, around 1000 tractors are expected to attend a rally in Ravensburg next Monday, according to the local authority. The farmers are planning a rally under the motto "Farmers' protest - it's 5 past 12". Agriculture Minister Hauk went on to say that the state would not be able to compensate for the planned cuts in subsidies.

The Ministry of Agriculture assumed that Baden-Württemberg's farms would be disproportionately affected by the decisions at federal level due to the high proportion of special crops and small-scale structures as well as the corresponding technical equipment. A good 10 percent of the costs to be borne by agricultural businesses nationwide are therefore reflected in Baden-Württemberg. These costs amount to around 90 million euros per year. "The future burdens will have an impact of around 1500 to 2500 euros per year for part-time farms and between 2500 and 4500 euros per year for full-time farms," the ministry said.

The planned week of action has already caused quite a stir on social networks. "The German Farmers' Association distances itself in the strongest possible terms from morons with subversive fantasies, radicals and other extreme fringe groups who want to hijack our action week and hijack our protest for their own ends," wrote the farmers' association on Instagram.

According to the Baden-Württemberg State Office for the Protection of the Constitution, there is currently no evidence of extremist "infiltration" of the current protests by farmers. Although individual extremist actors have shown solidarity with the protests, they are not currently exerting any controlling influence.

