- Agricultural Leader Lucht Advocates for Food Autonomy

The head honcho of the Schleswig-Holstein Farmer's Union, Klaus-Peter Lucht, is pushing for a fresh take on our local produce supply. "We need food independence," Lucht stated during the farmers' event, held alongside the Norla agricultural fair in Rendsburg. This is crucial, given the global turmoil, like the European war, to keep those grocery store shelves stocked in the future.

In terms of conservation or environmental preservation, there shouldn't be a clash between policy and farming, Lucht insisted. "It's all about shared responsibility." Businesses have taken significant strides in this field. Farmers also share an economic duty towards their operations.

Lucht strongly advocated for less red tape. "We need to cut back on that." Politics should have faith in the capable individuals in agriculture, he suggested.

In his pursuit of sustainable agriculture, Lucht mentioned the importance of supporting locally-sourced products, such as Holstein dairy, to enhance food security. Moreover, as a proponent of environmentally friendly farming, Lucht emphasized the necessity of harmonizing farming practices with conservation policies, highlighting the Holstein region as a prime example.

