Minister of Health - Agreement reached on financing the clinics

According to the Ministry of Health, the financing of Lower Saxony's hospitals for the coming year is secure. The responsible minister, Andreas Philippi (SPD), said on Wednesday that there is planning security for the state's hospitals for 2024. This was preceded by an agreement between the statutory health insurance funds and the hospital association in arbitration proceedings.

The parties had agreed on a value of 5.13 percent for the so-called state prime rate for 2024. The value is considered an important basis for the prices of hospital services and is primarily intended to take into account the expected general cost development. With this compromise, the parties involved have shown that they want to shape the transition phase with the state positively until the hospital reform is implemented, said Philippi.

PM Federal Ministry of Health on the state prime rate

Source: www.stern.de