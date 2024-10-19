Skip to content
Agreement achieved to conclude Boeing labor action

A preliminary agreement has been finalized to conclude the five-week-long work stoppage at challenged airplane manufacturer Boeing, as expressed to its 33,000 striking workforce on Saturday morning.

 and Christian Meier
1 min read
Protesting Boeing employees and their allies demonstrated outside the Boeing plant in Renton,...
Protesting Boeing employees and their allies demonstrated outside the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington, on September 16. A potential agreement has surfaced that could bring an end to the five-week-long labor action.

The agreement, as of now, requires approval from the majority of the grassroots members within the International Association of Machinists to become official and allow workers to resume their duties. Previously, a provisional agreement was met with nearly unanimous disapproval from the grassroots, leading to the company's first strike in 16 years. However, the union communique expresses that this latest proposal is worthy of being presented to the members for a vote.

This is a developing situation. More updates are expected.

The company emphasized its commitment to finding a resolution that would be beneficial for both parties, focusing significantly on improving business operations and employee relations. In light of the positive feedback received, the union is organizing a series of meetings to discuss the details of the agreement with the members, aiming to revitalize business activities.

Latest