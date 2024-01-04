Agora Energiewende: Germany's CO2 emissions fall to record low in 2023

Last year's carbon footprint is 73 million tons below that of 2022 and also significantly below the annual target for 2023 of 722 million tons, which results from the Climate Protection Act. The Agora Energiewende figures are preliminary calculations. The official balance sheet will be presented by the Federal Environment Agency in March.

According to the experts, the development is largely due to an "unexpectedly sharp decline in coal consumption" due to a sharp drop in demand for electricity. In addition, more electricity was imported, half of which came from renewable energies and a quarter from nuclear power. "At the same time, emissions fell at the expense of energy-intensive industry due to declines in production caused by the economy and the crisis," the think tank reported.

However, the experts did not see this preliminary evaluation as good news for climate protection, as only around 15 percent of the reduced CO2 emissions are "permanent" savings. The majority, on the other hand, is not sustainable: "For example, emissions could rise again due to the economic situation or parts of industry could relocate abroad in the longer term".

In addition, there have been hardly any changes in the critical areas of transport and buildings, Agora emphasized. "This means that the sectors have missed their climate targets for the fourth and third time in a row respectively." There are "structural" problems here that need to be addressed politically.

In the building sector, the necessary "political course has been set" with the Heating Act and the Municipal Heat Planning Act. Now it is a matter of "consistent implementation", explained Simon Müller, Director of Agora Energiewende.

In contrast, there is hardly any movement in the transport sector. The share of e-cars in new registrations is still too low. What is needed are adjustments to "taxes, levies and subsidies for cars" as well as a stronger expansion of local public transport.

Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) welcomed the figures, saying that the country was "on a very good path", particularly in terms of electricity generation. He pointed out that the first effects of the increased expansion of renewables would already be visible in 2023. "Over the next few years", these structural foundations would then have an increasingly strong impact. Regarding the weaker industrial production, he said on Bayerischer Rundfunk that "without question" too little was produced last year.

However, he contradicted statements that the progress made in reducing CO2 emissions would be reversed if the economy improved again. "The economy itself is fully on the climate protection path." Companies could produce well and still save energy.

Greenpeace explained that the figures contain "a political mandate to stabilize the decline". Political measures to reduce CO2 emissions at the necessary speed were still lacking, especially in the transport sector. Like the WWF, the organization called for a speed limit against this backdrop.

Source: www.stern.de