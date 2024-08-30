- aging rockstars: Peter Maffay celebrates his 75th birthday

Likely, famous musician Peter Maffay could have continued his career like he did in past decades: releasing an album every couple of years and going on sold-out stadium tours just as frequently. Bands like The Rolling Stones, whom he opened for in the early '80s, are proof that being a rock star can extend well into old age. However, Maffay, who turns 75 today, has different plans.

He shared this news with his fans at the start of his farewell tour "Alles hat seine Zeit" in Rostock in June: "I'm not falling apart." And he added, "I see enough tasks that fulfill me." There's no doubt about that.

Throughout his more than 50-year career, Maffay has always surprised his fans. He experimented with world music and rap, turned a fairy tale into a hit with "Tabaluga", and made a good impression in several films, including "Der Joker" by Peter Patzak.

But his most significant musical achievement was changing his style from a Schlager singer (known for hit "Du") to a leather jacket-wearing German rocker in the early '80s. Despite some setbacks - as shown by his concerts with the Rolling Stones in 1982: "Everything went flying onto the stage - even eggs. It was a shock. It was humiliating," he recently recalled in the Playboy podcast "After Hours".

Another musician might have given up after such traumatic stage experiences or switched back to safe Schlager tunes like "Und es war Sommer" or "Über sieben Brücken musst du gehen". Not Maffay. "That only made me more determined," he told the German Press Agency.

His career, marked by resilience and a borderline stubbornness, has yielded 20 number-one albums, making him Germany's most successful pop musician, countless awards, millions of concert-goers, and over 50 million records sold.

In addition to his musical career, the artist, born in Romania and living in Germany since 1963, is involved in various charitable projects. He is active in the peace movement, an official ambassador for the "Deutsche José Carreras Leukämie-Stiftung", speaks out against racism and for tolerance, and through his "Tabaluga Foundation" supports socially disadvantaged, traumatized, or seriously ill children and young people.

Maffay, married to teacher and musician Hendrikje Balsmeyer since 2022, is also a family man. He has been playing with the same band musicians for nearly 50 years, and when asked about being a band leader, he once told the dpa, "I'm strict. And stubborn. Democracy doesn't work here - and ultimately, it's my face that's on the poster."

Now that Maffay is retiring from the big concert scene, the torch has been passed. His 20-year-old son Yaris is already following in his footsteps. He joined the band on the farewell tour and performed his own song "Abenteuer".

Peter Maffay will not abandon the stage anytime soon, even if he now says he doesn't want to miss seeing his little daughter grow up - music will likely keep him around. Not even at 75.

