Agency pursuit of former Olympian accused of homicide and narcotics distribution.

Previously acclaimed Olympic snowboarder Ryan Alexander Wedding from Canada now finds himself in hot water with U.S. law enforcement, accused of leading a drug trafficking operation and ordering murders. The U.S. Attorney's Office levies charges against the 43-year-old for operating a criminal network, among other criminal activities.

Los Angeles prosecutor Martin Estrada declared, as reported by AP, "An athlete who rose to fame in the Olympics is now alleged to be the leader of a transnational organized crime group, responsible for cocaine trafficking and murder – even murder of innocent civilians." The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for any information leading to Wedding's capture.

Known by aliases such as "El Jefe," "Giant," and "Public Enemy," Wedding is purported to have overseen a drug cartel responsible for transporting approximately 60 tons of cocaine annually from Colombia via Mexico and California, eventually reaching Canada and various U.S. regions. The investigation culminated in raids on locations in Florida, Michigan, Canada, Colombia, and Mexico.

Wedding has a history in prison

In total, 16 individuals are named in the charges, with Wedding as the primary defendant. Wedding, who finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom event at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, as well as a fellow imprisoned Canadian, are implicated in at least three ordered murders. In 2023, two individuals from an Ontario family were allegedly killed in retribution for a lost drug shipment; however, it later emerged that the case was actually one of mistaken identity. In May of this year alone, another fatality was attributed to the pair's orders due to unpaid drug debts.

Wedding previously served a prison sentence in the U.S. in 2010, following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Upon release, he was said to have resumed his criminal activities, and reports suggest that he is currently being shielded by the infamous Sinaloa cartel in Mexico, where he is believed to reside.

Law enforcement officials have confiscated cocaine, firearms, ammunition, cash, and over $3 million in cryptocurrency during the course of their investigation. Wedding also remains wanted in Canada since 2015 due to multiple alleged crimes.

The FBI is actively involved in the search for Ryan Alexander Wedding, offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture, as he is wanted for his role in a drug trafficking operation and ordered murders. The charges against Wedding by the U.S. Attorney's Office include leading a criminal network and engaging in various other criminal activities.

Read also: