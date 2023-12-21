Seat - Agency for Transfer and Innovation comes to Erfurt

The new German Agency for Transfer and Innovation (DATI) will be based in Erfurt. This was announced by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research on Thursday. The decision was based on a recommendation from the founding commission. In particular, questions of embedding the agency in a lively environment for transfer and innovation, accessibility and attractiveness for talent were weighed up.

According to the ministry, the aim of the new institution is to bring research results into application more quickly and effectively. "I am certain that Erfurt will be an excellent starting point for better and faster transfer in our country," explained Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) in a statement. The establishment of the agency was agreed in the coalition agreement.

The Federal Government Commissioner for Eastern Europe, Carsten Schneider, welcomed the choice of location. "The decision to locate the German Agency for Transfer and Innovation (DATI) in Erfurt strengthens eastern Germany as a location for innovation," explained the SPD politician, who himself comes from the city, according to a press release. The decision proves that the Thuringian state capital is an excellent location for innovation.

Source: www.stern.de