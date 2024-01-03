After wave of attacks: calls for longer-range weapons for Kiev grow louder

Sikorski called for the tightening of sanctions and the provision of "longer-range missiles" that would "enable the Ukrainian government to take out launchers and command centers".

Despite a trade conflict, Poland is one of Ukraine 's biggest supporters within Europe. During his inaugural visit to Kiev, Sikorski appealed to the European Union and the USA to "mobilize" their economies and production capabilities in order to provide Ukraine with weapons.

After Christmas, Russia launched one of the largest waves of attacks since the start of the war against the Ukrainian capital Kiev and other cities. More than 40 people were killed in the process.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Russian armed forces have fired almost 300 missiles and more than 200 drones at Ukraine since December 29 alone. Selensky spoke of "completely premeditated terror" by Russia.

Ukraine responded over the weekend with missile attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod, in which 25 people were killed. On Wednesday, Russia reported renewed attacks on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow as well as border regions in Russia. The Russian air defense announced that it had intercepted six missiles over Belgorod.

In the Kursk region north of Belgorod, an air strike damaged infrastructure and led to power cuts, according to Governor Roman Starovoyt. The governor of the city of Sevastopol in Crimea said that a missile had been fired near the city.

For its part, the leadership in Kiev called on its Western allies to speed up the delivery of air defense weapons, combat drones and long-range weapons. Zelenskyi's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak stated that he had discussed the latest wave of attacks with US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan. Both agreed on "the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses", explained Jermak.

In Germany, the issue of supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev has long been under discussion. CDU foreign policy expert Röttgen called for a change in policy by the German government from "half-heartedness to support with what is available" in 2024. Otherwise, the "bleeding", "destruction" and "attrition" of Ukraine would continue, said Röttgen.

Europe and the USA would have to support Kiev "differently, more, more effectively". Taurus is "highly effective", argued the CDU politician. Taurus cruise missiles have a range of more than 500 kilometers and would make it easier for the Ukrainian army to attack weapons depots and supply lines on Russian territory.

