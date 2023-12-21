Soccer - After verdict: RB Leipzig's CEO rejects Super League

German cup winners RB Leipzig have expressed their disapproval of the Super League following the ruling of the European Court of Justice. The ruling has been acknowledged. "It was to be expected, but it does not change our clear stance that the framework for European club soccer will only be set under the umbrella of UEFA and in close cooperation with the (club association) ECA and the European clubs," said CEO Johann Plenge in a statement on the RB website on Thursday.

For Plenge, the European club competitions and the national leagues remain the foundation. "Competitions outside of this basis damage the statics of European soccer, which is why we continue to reject the Super League," said Oliver Mintzlaff's successor.

The European Football Union (UEFA) had suffered a defeat before the highest European court in the dispute over the establishment of a Super League. The major soccer associations FIFA and UEFA may not make other competitions fundamentally dependent on their approval and may not prohibit clubs and players from participating in these competitions, the ECJ ruled in Luxembourg on Thursday. However, this does not necessarily mean that the Super League must be approved, according to the judges.

RB homepage RB on the X platform RB on Facebook RB message

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de