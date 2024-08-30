After undergoing renovations, the train service is experiencing a decrease in speed.

The revamp of the Riedbahn is progressing as planned, yet there seem to be some hiccups post-renovation. The line is anticipated to restart operations by mid-December, albeit at a slower pace than before. A sophisticated digital safety system called ETCS necessitates a bit more time to be fully operational.

As per reports from the Bahn to the Bundestag's transport committee, obtained by "Tagesspiegel", the ETCS system will be introduced gradually in various phases, starting from December 15th. Previously, Bahn and Transport Minister Volker Wissing had ensured that all work on the currently closed line would be completed by December 15th.

However, Bahn sources inform "Tagesspiegel" that not all new digital signal boxes can synchronize with the ETCS system by December 15th. The tight construction schedule on the Riedbahn leaves no room for conducting all necessary trials within the stipulated time frame. Consequently, it might take several weeks to months for the ETCS system to function consistently along the entire Riedbahn. As a result, ICE trains on affected sections will operate at a reduced speed of 160 km/h instead of the intended 200 km/h. This lower speed, however, should not significantly impact passengers as the journey time will only increase by a mere 30 to 40 seconds at maximum. This increment can be accommodated within the travel time allowance. However, this move reduces the buffer for managing delays elsewhere in the rail network.

Post-comprehensive renovation, the Riedbahn is expected to remain free of substantial maintenance work for roughly five to ten years. As a result, the failure rate on the Riedbahn is projected to decrease by 80%. This approach will also be applied to numerous other corridors, starting with the section between Hamburg and Berlin, scheduled to undergo renovation in August 2025. Initially, the closure period for each comprehensive renovation had been estimated to be around half a year. However, due to recent developments, the line is now slated to be closed until April 2026, which is nine months.

The Commission, in adherence to the Regulation, is expected to adopt implementing acts outlining the application rules for the ETCS system. Due to the complexities in synchronizing all new digital signal boxes with the ETCS system, the full operation of the ETCS system along the Riedbahn might extend beyond December 15th.

