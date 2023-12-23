After UN resolution on comprehensive aid: Israel continues offensive in the Gaza Strip

The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 18 people had been killed in an attack on a house in the refugee settlement of Nuseirat in the center of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army continued its "heavy artillery bombardment" in Gaza and Jabaliya in the north and Deir al-Bala in the center. Attacks also continued near Rafah and Chan Junis in the south.

The Israeli military announced on Friday evening that it had "eliminated terrorists". The army had also discovered tunnels used by Hamas in the city of Gaza.

Shortly beforehand, the UN Security Council had called for comprehensive humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip in a painstakingly negotiated resolution. In the war between Israel and Hamas, all sides must enable the "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid on a large scale", the resolution states. It did not call for an immediate ceasefire.

Thirteen of the 15 member states of the most powerful UN body voted in favor of the resolution, with the veto states USA and Russia abstaining. The Security Council members struggled for days over the wording of the resolution.

A central point of contention was the possible demand for an immediate ceasefire. A corresponding passage was not included in the resolution. It merely states that the conditions for a "sustainable cessation of hostilities" must be created "with all urgency". Russia had wanted to include a call for an immediate ceasefire in the text, but this was vetoed by the USA, which is allied with Israel.

With regard to aid deliveries, the resolution states that all routes in and through the Gaza Strip, including the border crossings, must be used. A UN report had previously been published warning of an imminent famine in the Gaza Strip. It is likely that more than half of the population will be at risk of "acute food insecurity" over the next six weeks.

Shortly after the resolution was passed, UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the Israeli military offensive as the "real problem" for humanitarian aid deliveries. This would create "massive obstacles" to the distribution of these goods. He reiterated his call for a "humanitarian ceasefire".

Following the adoption of the resolution, Israel declared that it would maintain its actions against Hamas. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced that his country would continue "the war in the Gaza Strip" against the Islamist Palestinian organization until it had been "eliminated" and the 129 hostages it was still holding had been freed.

Israel also announced that it would continue to control all humanitarian deliveries to the Gaza Strip. This was necessary "for security reasons", explained Cohen. The UN resolution refrained from demanding that deliveries be controlled "exclusively" by the UN. Instead, only a UN humanitarian coordinator is to be appointed. Hamas described the resolution as "inadequate".

The Security Council has repeatedly been accused of inaction in the face of the war, which has now been going on for eleven weeks. This was the second resolution that the body passed on the conflict. In its previous resolution on November 15, the Security Council had called for "humanitarian pauses".

Hundreds of Hamas fighters had invaded Israeli towns on October 7 and committed atrocities against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Since then, Israel has carried out massive attacks in the Palestinian territory - with the declared aim of destroying Hamas. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, at least 20,000 people have been killed so far.

