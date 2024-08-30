- After two decades of being married, they chose to part ways.

"King of Queens" actress Leah Remini (54) and her husband Angelo Pagán (56) have chosen to go their separate ways after 21 years of marriage. The two shared this news in a joint Instagram post, explaining, "After being together for 28 years and married for 21, we've decided to file for divorce. This decision wasn't made lightly, and although it's tough, we're trying to stay optimistic since we know it's the right move for us."

Honest and Open

Remini and Pagán expressed their pride in how they've handled this situation, but also acknowledged the sadness they feel. They added, "We've got some tough decisions to make as we adjust to this new chapter of our lives. We're still close in many ways, but separate in others."

The parents of an adult daughter also touched upon the reason behind their split. "We've been best buds for so long. We still enjoy our holidays together, watch our favorite shows, and have family gatherings. So, the real question is, why now?" They clarified that their bond remains strong, but it has shifted into something different. They explained that life changes people, and they've both evolved into roles that no longer fit them.

Remini and Pagán further highlighted the positives of their lengthy marriage. "We believe that a marriage lasting this long and filled with so many beautiful memories, including raising our amazing daughter, is worthy of celebration. From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success."

Keeping it Real

The couple stressed the importance of being honest and open about their situation, stating, "Given that our marriage has been so publicly known for many years, we wanted to share this unfamiliar world with all of you as we step into the next phase of our lives." They shared a collage of an old photo and a newer one to accompany their statement.

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán first crossed paths at a Cuban restaurant in LA in 1996. They decided to tie the knot in Las Vegas in July 2003, and their daughter Sofia (20) was born the following year. Their wedding and daughter's birth were recorded in their own reality show.

