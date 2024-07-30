- After TSG separated from Rose, fans are starting to jump on the bandwagon.

After the sudden departure of sporting director Alexander Rosen, fans of Bundesliga football club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim are expressing great displeasure. Around the stadium in Sinsheim and the training center in Zuzenhausen, supporters have put up banners criticizing the club's management. "125 years of TSG - Built up and destroyed - Thank you for nothing!" read one banner. Another targeted benefactor Dietmar Hopp personally: "We fans are the club. Hopp, get lost!"

The Kraichgau-based club announced Rosen's departure on Monday after over twelve years of collaboration. Simone Engelhardt, who is acting as interim chairperson of the registered association and represents the majority shareholder, cited differing views on the future direction of the club, including the upcoming season in which Hoffenheim will once again be playing internationally and competing in the Europa League. Denni Strich and Jan Mayer will also be leaving their positions as managing directors.

"The paper is not worth it"

The club officially rejoined the 50+1 clubs in 2023. This rule prevents investors from gaining a majority of the voting rights in the capital companies of clubs. The necessary vote on the new regulations at a general meeting has had to be postponed several times. Hoffenheim had a special exemption due to Hopp for many years. Fans now criticize this return, saying it's "not worth the paper it's written on" in a statement published on social media. The 84-year-old Hopp is still considered a key figure within the club and is said to have been dissatisfied with the developments under Rosen in recent months. With the season start just over two weeks away, Hoffenheim has not yet presented any new signings.

