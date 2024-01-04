Darts star - After the World Cup final at 16: What's next for Luke Littler?

Luke Littler 's unexpected winning streak at the World Championship triggered a huge amount of darts hype in England. The TV ratings were better than in the days of legend Phil Taylor, and various media outlets joined in with the coverage at short notice on location in London during the final days.

After the 16-year-old Englishman's 4:7 defeat in the final against Luke Humphries, the hype is likely to die down for the time being - especially as there are no major or important events in the coming weeks. Then the question will arise: What's next for "The Nuke" (The Atomic Bomb) after coming very close to the biggest triumph in his sport as a teenager?

Big tournaments

Littler's 200,000 pounds (around 230,000 euros) for reaching the World Championship final sees him rise to 31st place in the rankings. This makes him a candidate for many important ranking tournaments in the future. Although the super talent has not yet qualified for the Masters in Milton Keynes at the beginning of February, his debut at major tournaments such as the World Matchplay, the Grand Slam or the Premier League is probably only a matter of time.

Appearances in Germany

German fans should also be able to see Littler soon. There are various stops on the European Tour that the youngster could take with him. The two most important tournaments in Germany are the World Team Championships and the European Championships. While the World Team Championships in Frankfurt in June are likely to come too soon for Littler due to the high level of competition in the English team, he could well qualify for the European Championships in Dortmund in October. Littler is likely to be a regular at the World Championships with 96 participants anyway.

What the other pros say

They are thrilled. World champion Humphries raved about Littler's style and said: "Luke is an incredible talent. It's not just about the sport, but also his appearance. He's handled it all brilliantly." Veteran Stephen Bunting predicted with a view to the World Championship: "I'm sure Luke Littler will lift this trophy one day."

