After the train sabotage in France, the Interior Minister is turning his suspicions to the extreme left

Darmanin warns against hasty conclusions. "One must be cautious. (...) The question is whether they were manipulated or acted on their own initiative," he explained, referring to far-left extremists. The acts of sabotage on Friday morning were in any case "deliberate and extremely precise".

Several French media outlets, according to Darmanin, received statements on Saturday that were "a kind of confession". "But be cautious," the minister added: It cannot be ruled out that the authors of these statements, which criticized the Olympic Games, falsely claimed the acts. The statements were signed by an "unexpected delegation".**

In the early hours of Monday, several internet service providers reported "acts of sabotage" on fiber optic cables. "It's vandalism. The cables were cut with an axe or a jigsaw," SFR said. However, the impact was "limited", and data traffic is rerouted in such cases. Around 10,000 landline customers were affected. Free also reported damage.**

There were cases in six departments nationwide, but not in Paris, the center of the Olympic Games. No one initially claimed responsibility for the actions. Whether there is a connection to the acts of sabotage against the railway is initially unclear.**

The destruction of fiber optic cables of the SNCF at three locations on Friday paralyzed large parts of French rail traffic. Investigators believe the action was "well-prepared" and planned by a single group. Some German Olympic participants were also affected and could not arrive in time for the opening ceremony.**

The disruptions in long-distance traffic continued over the weekend. It was not until Monday that the railway announced the full return to normal operations. All trains are running normally, said Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete on RTL. Around 100,000 of the approximately 800,000 people who wanted to travel by train over the weekend had their train connection canceled. The other passengers were ultimately able to make their journey. The SNCF has promised compensation for the train cancellations and delays.**

The economic losses and repair costs will probably amount to several million euros, said Transport Minister Vergriete. However, this will not affect ticket prices.**

After the acts of sabotage, the surveillance of the 28,000-kilometer-long railway network in France was significantly increased. The public prosecutor's office is also investigating for damage to state interests.**

Meanwhile, the arrest of a suspected far-left extremist on a railway site near Rouen was announced on Monday. The man was apprehended the previous day with a key for a technical facility and a cutting pliers. A book about protest movements in France was also found in his car. According to information from investigators, there was initially "no connection" to the investigations into the acts of sabotage from Friday.**

