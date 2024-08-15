Skip to content
After the terrorist attack in Vienna, Taylor Swift is back on stage.

US pop star Taylor Swift returns. A week after canceling a concert in Austria, the 34-year-old opens a show in London.

Tens of thousands of fans came to Taylor Swift's first concert.
US superstar Taylor Swift is back on stage after concert cancellations in Vienna. The 34-year-old kicked off a show at London's Wembley Stadium, as reported by British news agency PA.

Last week, three of Swift's concerts in Vienna were cancelled due to suspected terror plot by Islamists. The 19-year-old main suspect denied the allegations, and two other men were arrested. Swift has not yet commented publicly on the matter.

German fans also made the trip to London to celebrate their idol, affectionately known as "Swifties." The stadium, which holds around 90,000 people, is set to host five concerts in August. Security measures have been increased, according to PA.

The singer, known for hits like "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" and "Lavender Haze," had also performed several concerts in Germany as part of her "Eras Tour." Fans from Germany were among those who traveled to London. Swift's final European concert, for now, is scheduled for Tuesday at the Wembley Stadium. More concerts in North America are planned for the fall.

Upon learning about the cancelled concerts in Vienna, many Swift fans from Germany decided to attend her show at the United Kingdom's Wembley Stadium. The United Kingdom hosts Swift's final European concert of her "Eras Tour" before she moves on to North America.

