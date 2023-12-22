Skip to content
After the storm: environmental authority warns against entering the woods

In Hamburg, people should still be careful when entering forests and parks in the coming days. Due to the storm "Zoltan", branches and trees could continue to fall, the environmental authority announced on Friday. People are advised to enter forests, parks or other areas with trees at their own...

A firefighter saws up a tree that fell on a car during a storm in the Neuallermöhe district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
In Hamburg, people should still be careful when entering forests and parks in the coming days. Due to the storm "Zoltan", branches and trees could continue to fall, the environmental authority announced on Friday. People are advised to enter forests, parks or other areas with trees at their own risk, it said.

The storm depression largely receded from Hamburg on Friday after causing numerous police and fire department operations. The storm surge reached its highest level in the Hanseatic city before midday. In the end, 3.33 meters were measured at the St. Pauli gauge.

