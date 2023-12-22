Storm "Zoltan" - After the night of the storm: cleaning up in Berlin and Brandenburg

After a stormy night with depression "Zoltan" and around 300 operations, the situation for the fire departments in Brandenburg and Berlin has calmed down again. There were only a few call-outs, mainly due to fallen trees or branches, the regional fire department control centers reported at midday on request. The north-west control center, responsible for the districts of Havelland, Prignitz, Ostprignitz-Ruppin and the state capital Potsdam, recorded no more storm operations.

Storm depression "Zoltan" caused numerous operations on Friday night, especially in Brandenburg. Since the storm began on Thursday, the fire department in Lusatia has been called out a total of 150 times, according to a spokesperson on Friday morning. The Northwest Regional Control Center recorded 74 call-outs. During the night, it was primarily a case of fallen branches or fallen trees. The north-east regional control center had to dispatch fire departments in the districts of Barnim, Oberhavel and Uckermark in 72 cases.

However, no one was injured, the regional control centers reported. According to the spokespersons, the situation was not dramatic. In Berlin, the fire department had been called out 29 times since Thursday afternoon due to minor incidents, said a spokesperson.

Two days before Christmas, however, the effects of "Zoltan" also affected the plans of travelers from Berlin and Brandenburg on Friday. A fallen tree in Lower Lusatia (Luckau-Uckro-Golßen) has been disrupting rail traffic on the Berlin-Dresden line since the night. Long-distance trains are being diverted via Falkenberg and regional services are running more slowly in the affected section. There were no storm-related disruptions on the Berlin S-Bahn.

Deutsche Bahn announced on its website on Friday morning that the route of ICE trains from Berlin, Leipzig and Erfurt in the direction of Frankfurt was also affected. Trains had to be rerouted between Erfurt and Frankfurt and were delayed by around an hour. There were occasional cancellations.

On Thursday evening, the fire department had to respond to many call-outs, especially in southern Brandenburg. The Brandenburg State Environmental Agency had issued a flood warning at the Prierow 2 gauge in Golßen (Dahme-Spreewald district). "As a result of today's rainfall, a significant rise in water levels is expected at the Prierow 2 gauge in the Dahme, Golßen to Märk. Buchholz is to be expected."

Due to a fallen tree, the highway 111 was temporarily closed at the border between Berlin and Brandenburg on Friday night. The tree toppled onto the road at around midnight, said a police spokesman. The fire department had to be called out to remove the tree. As the tree was lying across the highway, the road was closed in both directions.

The Cottbus/Chóśebuz zoo remained closed on Friday due to the storm warning. In contrast, there were no restrictions in the parks of the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation. "However, we appeal to citizens to avoid the parks in such weather conditions," said spokesman Frank Kallensee.

Source: www.stern.de