Ten days after the hotel collapse in Kröv on the Mosel, demolition work continues on site with no end in sight, according to a police spokesperson in Trier on Friday. Work is expected to continue into next week. "We're now dealing with structures that involve concrete slabs and masonry, which is time-consuming," he said.

A entire floor of the hotel collapsed late Tuesday evening last week, resulting in the deaths of a 64-year-old woman and the 59-year-old hotel owner. Seven others were trapped in the rubble for hours. Around 250 emergency services personnel were involved in the 24-hour rescue operation.

A structural engineer has been commissioned by the public prosecutor's office to investigate the cause of the collapse. He will need to inspect the site before any materials are removed, the police spokesperson said. No information on the cause of the accident has been released yet.

