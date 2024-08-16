- After the heat, will the weather change over the weekend?

Cooling after the hot days: The weather in Baden-Württemberg is expected to be changeable over the weekend. After the recent summer-like temperatures, a cold front will bring a cool-down, especially on Sunday, according to a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD). Showers and isolated, sometimes severe thunderstorms are expected.

Already on Friday, the first rain showers are expected along the Danube and in Upper Swabia, the expert said. Isolated severe weather and heavy rain with up to 40 liters per square meter per hour are also possible south of the Swabian Alb. In northern Baden-Württemberg, it will remain pleasant.

Marked weather change

The changeable weather in the southeast will continue on Saturday. During the night into Sunday, clouds will also thicken from the west. The harbingers of a cold front could also bring severe weather, the expert said. Temperatures will drop significantly below the 30-degree mark. The meteorologist expects temperatures of 18 (mountainous regions) to 24 degrees on average. The weather change will be noticeable.

The new week is expected to start with a friendlier outlook, and summer-like weather will return. "From Monday, there will be excellent summer weather with temperatures around 25 degrees."

In light of the approaching weather change, the Commission might find it necessary to adopt implementing acts to ensure compliance with this Regulation during the cooler weather conditions. Besides the shift in weather, the drop in temperatures is expected to significantly influence the application of these regulations.

Read also: