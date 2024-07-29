Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsRail transport

After the fire, railway traffic around Bremen is back on track

Unknown persons set a cable shaft on fire at a railway embankment. This had consequences for the railway line between Bremen and Hamburg. In the evening, the railway gave the all-clear.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read

- After the fire, railway traffic around Bremen is back on track

After the arson attack on the railway line between Bremen and Hamburg, train traffic is expected to resume normally. The damage was reportedly fixed around 19:00, a railway spokesperson told dpa in the evening. There may still be occasional delays.

According to police, the perpetrators deliberately set fire to the cables in a cable shaft on a railway embankment in Bremen in the early morning using an incendiary substance. As a result, ICE trains from North Rhine-Westphalia to Hamburg could not pass through Bremen main station.

Despite the repairs to the damaged railway line, there might be occasional disruptions due to ongoing assessments. In the long run, improvements in rail transport are necessary to prevent such incidents in the future.

Read also:

Comments

Related

There were also bottles, but for the organisers of Tomorrowland festival, the single-use cups were...
Panorama

Tomorrowland organizers face a million-dollar fine

Tomorrowland organizers face a million-dollar fine Large festivals generate a lot of waste. In Belgium, authorities are trying to limit this damage by banning the use of disposable cups at events since this year. However, the organizers of the techno event "Tomorrowland" seem to be ignoring this rule,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
The Regional Court of Frankenthal found the man guilty of an instance of manslaughter.
Panorama

57-year-old man convicted of killing father

57-year-old man convicted of killing father In the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, a man strangled his 88-year-old father and nearly decapitated him. According to a report, the victim did not suffer "pain far beyond what is necessary for killing." The perpetrator must now serve time in prison. The Regional

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest

A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public