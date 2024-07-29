- After the fire, railway traffic around Bremen is back on track

After the arson attack on the railway line between Bremen and Hamburg, train traffic is expected to resume normally. The damage was reportedly fixed around 19:00, a railway spokesperson told dpa in the evening. There may still be occasional delays.

According to police, the perpetrators deliberately set fire to the cables in a cable shaft on a railway embankment in Bremen in the early morning using an incendiary substance. As a result, ICE trains from North Rhine-Westphalia to Hamburg could not pass through Bremen main station.

Despite the repairs to the damaged railway line, there might be occasional disruptions due to ongoing assessments. In the long run, improvements in rail transport are necessary to prevent such incidents in the future.

