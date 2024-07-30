- After the divorce, he's doing a Rammstein show.

Amira (31) and Oliver Pocher (46) are divorced as of Monday afternoon (29th July). Both processed the court appointment in Cologne in their own ways. He attended a Rammstein concert in Gelsenkirchen just a few hours later, while she released a new episode of her podcast "Love Life" (exclusive on Podimo).

Comedian Mocks Taylor Swift Fans at Rammstein Concert

shortly after the divorce news, the comedian shared several clips from the Rammstein show at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen on his Instagram story. The band is playing five concerts there, and Pocher was at the third one. He joked on the social network: "Celebrating the day with Taylor Swift again." He also wore a shirt of the American superstar, referencing the fact that he had caused a stir among many female fans at the same stadium two weeks ago by wearing a Rammstein shirt at a Taylor Swift concert.

Pocher also set Rammstein's "Du hast" to Swift's hit "Shake It Off," joking that it's "always a highlight for us Swifties." He captioned a clip of himself dancing alone in the audience: "My day in music." Later, he shared: "But eventually, the sun will shine again" with Rammstein's "Sonne."

Amira Pocher Was Nervous Before Court Hearing

After the divorce, Amira Pocher also has something to say. The new episode of her and her brother Hima Aly's Podimo podcast "Love Life" was released on July 30th. It was recorded just a few hours before the court hearing, and Amira revealed that she was emotional. She said she's going to the hearing with "mixed feelings" and admitted that she's nervous. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't. It's a hearing I'd rather not go to. I know it's going to be an emotional rollercoaster."

However, since the former couple had a prenuptial agreement and had already sorted out many issues beforehand, the hearing went smoothly. Amira still believed that "having everything in writing and finally presented in court will still affect me. I'm not made of ice. When everything is officially divorced on paper, it might all come back up."

Disappointed by Sandy Meyer-Wölden

She also revealed for the first time that she's disappointed in Oliver Pocher's first ex-wife, Alessandra "Sandy" Meyer-Wölden (41), and feels betrayed. Last year, Meyer-Wölden simply took Amira's podcast spot next to Oliver, which Amira sees as a "pure provocation." She wished Meyer-Wölden had shown her more respect: "That really crushed me. I was always there for her, day and night. I really felt a friendship, but friends wouldn't do that. It hurt, and it still does."

They Announced Their Separation in August 2023

Oliver and Amira Pocher announced their separation after four years of marriage at the end of August 2023 in their podcast "The Pochers here!" They have two sons together. The comedian also has a daughter and twin sons from his marriage to Alessandra Meyer-Wölden (2010-2013). Amira Pocher is now in a new relationship with "taff" moderator Christian Düring (34), which she made public at the beginning of July 2024.

Despite the divorce, Amira chose to spend her day in Cologne, attending to the court proceedings related to her separation. Oliver, on the other hand, decided to celebrate in Cologne as well, attending a Rammstein concert.

Read also: