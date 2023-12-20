Police - After the discovery of a child's body: No evidence of a crime

Following the discovery of the dead toddler in the River Lauchert in the Swabian town of Bingen, the police are not assuming that a crime has been committed. "At the moment, we have no indication of a criminal offense and have not initiated any concrete investigations against anyone," said police spokesman Christian Sugg on Tuesday afternoon in Bingen in the district of Sigmaringen in Baden-Württemberg.

According to police, the two-year-old girl was discovered a few hundred meters downstream near her parents' home shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. "The body was in the water in a thicket that could not be seen from the outside," said Sugg. This place was difficult to see. The police assume that it is the girl who has been missing since Sunday evening. The criminal investigation department is on site, as is a forensic pathologist.

The child's family has been notified and is being looked after by the crisis intervention team, said Sugg. Further investigations are still pending - for example into whether the child ran out of the house herself. "We simply have to check the circumstances on site," said Sugg. Interviews in the surrounding area would have to be evaluated.

Helpers had been searching for the girl in the area since Sunday. The two-year-old had probably left her parents' house in her pyjamas in an unobserved moment late on Sunday afternoon.

Source: www.stern.de