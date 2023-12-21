Emergency - After the death of two-year-old in Bingen: Mother under investigation

Following the death of a two-year-old girl in Bingen, Swabia, the child's mother is being investigated. The 24-year-old woman is being investigated for involuntary manslaughter, said public prosecutor Ronny Stengel on Thursday. It is suspected that she violated her duty of supervision. He emphasized that the investigation into the case had not yet been completed. There are currently no suspicions against the father. The investigators assumed that the father was not present at the time in question.

According to the police on Monday, the two-year-old girl probably left her parents' house late Sunday afternoon between 4 and 5 pm. According to the investigators on Thursday, the girl was wearing full everyday clothes and sneakers and not just pajamas, as the family had initially stated.

The two-year-old was rescued dead from the Lauchert by divers on Tuesday. The family's home is located in the immediate vicinity of the river.

An autopsy has now revealed that the girl drowned. According to the public prosecutor's office in Hechingen and the Ravensburg police headquarters, there is no evidence so far of any violence or outside involvement in the child's death. "Whether and to what extent a breach of the duty of supervision was (partly) responsible for the girl's death is (...) the subject of the ongoing investigation," they said.

