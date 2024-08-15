- After the death of Matthew Perry, police appear to be making at least one arrest.

Breaking News: Arrest Made in Connection to Matthew Perry's Drug-Related Death

More than seven months after the death of "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, police have reportedly made a significant breakthrough in their investigation. According to ABC and NBC, citing law enforcement sources in Los Angeles, at least one person was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with Perry's death. "TMZ" reported that "multiple" suspects were arrested, including a doctor. "At least one doctor was arrested, along with multiple dealers who helped supply and deliver Ketamine to Perry," the celebrity news website reported.

The arrest comes after police have been focusing on how the 54-year-old actor obtained the anesthetic Ketamine, which was found in his system at an unusually high level at the time of his death.

Matthew Perry Died from Ketamine Overdose

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home last October. The actor had openly discussed his struggles with addiction to alcohol and drugs, and wrote about it in his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" published last year. He reportedly spent over $9 million on 65 stints in rehab facilities.

An autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office in December revealed that Perry died from the effects of Ketamine. Contributing factors included drowning, a heart condition, and the effects of a medication used to treat opioid addiction.

Ketamine is a powerful anesthetic used by medical professionals and has also been found effective in treating depression. However, it's also sought after on the black market for its sedating and hallucinogenic effects. Perry was taking Ketamine under medical supervision as part of his depression treatment. However, the last session was over a week and a half before his death, making it unlikely that the Ketamine in his system came from this therapy.

The arresting officers are now questioning the individuals about their involvement in providing Ketamine to Matthew Perry, as the Police are interested in understanding the source of the anesthetic that led to his death.

The investigation by the Police is tied to Matthew Perry's memoir, where he candidly discussed his battles with substance abuse, including alcohol and drugs, affirming his struggles with addiction that required numerous stints in rehab facilities.

