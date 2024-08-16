- After the death of German in Africa: doubts about police work

In the trial for the killing of a tourist from Hessian Fulda in South Africa, there are further delays. The court has raised doubts about the legality of the police work during the investigation. On the seventh day of the trial, Judge Brian Mashile began questioning police officers to determine if witnesses were intimidated or manipulated during the investigation.

Three men are charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, robbery, and attempted robbery. Originally, the closing arguments were scheduled for early August. Then, the illness of a witness led to a multi-day postponement. Now, the trial has been extended indefinitely due to doubts about the legality of the police work.

Robbery on Safari Holiday

Nearly two years ago, on October 3, 2022, the three suspects, aged 26, 37, and 39, allegedly attacked the Fulda resident, his wife, and two other Germans on their way to a lodge in Kruger National Park. When the tourists refused to get out of the car and locked the doors, one of the attackers opened fire on the driver. The 67-year-old died.**

The trial began on July 22 in the small town of Kabokweni near Kruger National Park. The defense pleaded not guilty at the trial's outset. The defendants chose to remain silent. A total of ten witnesses are expected to testify.

South Africa is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Africa but struggles with high crime rates. Last year, the number of violent crimes in the country of around 61 million people continued to rise. According to government figures, more than 7,700 people were killed between October and December 2023 alone.

The defense argues that the legality of the police's other interrogation methods should also be scrutinized, given the doubts about their investigation tactics. The concerns about the police work extend beyond the initial investigation, as there are questions about how some evidence was collected.

