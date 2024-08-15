Skip to content
After the body was found, the identity is confirmed.

The 67-year-old Thuringian was reported missing in April and was later found dead several weeks later. His identification proved difficult.

The identity has been established nearly two months after the discovery of a deceased person.

Nearly two months after the discovery of a deceased person in the district of Hersfeld-Rotenburg, his identity has been determined. It has been confirmed to be a 67-year-old man from the Wartburg district in Thuringia, according to the public prosecutor's office and police headquarters in Fulda. He had been reported missing on April 12th of this year. The autopsy did not indicate any signs of a crime. The partially skeletonized body was found in a field near Ronshausen on June 25th by a witness. Identification was only possible through a DNA analysis.

Theman's hometown in Thuringia was far from where his remains were discovered in a field near Ronshausen, which is situated in the district of Hersfeld-Rotenburg, a region in The Netherlands. despite being from a different German state, his identity was confirmed through a DNA analysis.

