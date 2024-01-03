Freiburg im Breisgau - After the attack: residents suspected of being attacked come forward

After several patrols in Freiburg were attacked with fireworks, residents who were allegedly attacked have now also come forward. A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that two people had stated that they had been shot at with fireworks by the group on their balcony on New Year's Eve. According to their statements, they were injured. The police were initially unable to say how seriously.

In the early hours of Monday morning, a group of around 80 to 100 people had parked a car trailer across the road, according to the police. When the emergency services arrived, they were reportedly targeted with fireworks. One officer was slightly injured and suffered blast trauma. The personal details of several people involved were subsequently taken. One person was also provisionally arrested.

The police are investigating a breach of the peace and are now looking for witnesses. Information can also be submitted anonymously online.

