After the attack on the Golan Heights, the Israeli army attacks the Hezbollah commander in Beirut

Upon the impact of a rocket fired from Lebanon on the Golan Heights, at least twelve children and teenagers were killed, according to Israeli reports on Saturday. Israel and its ally, the USA, hold the Lebanese Hezbollah militia responsible for the deadly attack, which the militia denies.

Israel's Defense Minister Joav Gallant wrote on the online platform X shortly after the attack on the south of Beirut that the Hezbollah militia had "crossed the red line."

Meanwhile, sources from the Iran-backed militia reported that two people were killed in the Israeli attack on southern suburbs of Beirut. The attack was said to have targeted a "leading commander" of Hezbollah.

The attack on the Golan Heights sparked strong condemnation from Israel's Defense Minister Joav Gallant, who stated this on X shortly after the incident. After this declaration, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah significantly escalated.

Read also: