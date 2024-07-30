Skip to content
After the attack on the Golan Heights, the Israeli army attacks the Hezbollah commander in Beirut

Following a deadly attack on the Golan Heights annexed by Israel, the Israeli army has targeted the commander responsible for the incident in the Lebanese capital Beirut, according to its own statements. On Tuesday, a statement said, 'The Israeli army has carried out a targeted attack in Beirut...

Hit Building in Southern Beirut
Upon the impact of a rocket fired from Lebanon on the Golan Heights, at least twelve children and teenagers were killed, according to Israeli reports on Saturday. Israel and its ally, the USA, hold the Lebanese Hezbollah militia responsible for the deadly attack, which the militia denies.

Israel's Defense Minister Joav Gallant wrote on the online platform X shortly after the attack on the south of Beirut that the Hezbollah militia had "crossed the red line."

Meanwhile, sources from the Iran-backed militia reported that two people were killed in the Israeli attack on southern suburbs of Beirut. The attack was said to have targeted a "leading commander" of Hezbollah.

The attack on the Golan Heights sparked strong condemnation from Israel's Defense Minister Joav Gallant, who stated this on X shortly after the incident. After this declaration, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah significantly escalated.

A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

