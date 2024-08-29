The Leading Figure of the Alternative for Germany Party - After the assault on the financial project, Backlash against Hoek emerges.

Following his attacks on a corporation's initiative promoting diversity and acceptance, the leader of Thuringia's AfD and top candidate for the state election has faced widespread criticism across the nation. The president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Siegfried Russwurm, voiced his concerns to "World" about Höcke's remarks, stating they pose a threat to the economy and highlight the party's incompetence.

At a rally in Sommerda, this prominent AfD figure in Thuringia denounced the initiative "Made in Germany – Made by Diversity" by family-owned companies as hypocrisy. He wished these companies to encounter severe economic hardships, as video recordings confirm his statement.

Russwurm shared his concern that the AfD's aggressive anti-foreigner sentiment could intensify the existing skilled labor shortage issue in Germany. Höcke's remarks suggested "that a government involvement by the AfD would significantly harm the economy and growth in Eastern Germany." While attempting to represent the interests of small and medium-sized businesses, the AfD has proven to be misleading.

Strong opposition in Thuringia

Recent days have seen intense criticism directed at the AfD from various sources in Thuringia. The Thuringia Association of the Economy, family-owned businesses, and local chamber representatives have downplayed the AfD's policy. Many opposing party candidates accused the AfD of being detrimental to the economy. Höcke has flatly denied these allegations.

SPD top candidate Georg Maier voiced concern in a television interview about skilled workers unwilling to relocate to Thuringia because of the hostile social climate, which he partly attributed to Höcke and the AfD. Katja Glybowskaja, chairperson of the League of Free Welfare Associations in Thuringia, also mentioned her fears about the negative impact on the social landscape if extremist voices gained power in the area. "We urge against forming an alliance with extremist right-wing forces," she said.

Retail industry takes a stance

This week, Alexander von Preen, president of the German Retail Association (HDE), commented that "with Björn Höcke, the AfD has once again exposed one of its leading figures." According to HDE, there are currently about 120,000 job openings in retail across the nation. "Where should we find these people if politicians focus on exclusion and isolation take power?", von Preen asked.

In a full-page advertisement entitled "Why blue is not an option at Edeka," the supermarket chain criticized the AfD's use of blue as its party color since its inception. The advertisement, which was placed in the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung," "Die Zeit," and social networks, displayed numerous fruits and vegetables, including cucumbers, broccoli, bananas, cherries, and strawberries. "The fruit and vegetable department boasts a colorful diversity," the text read. "Evolution has taught us: Blue is not a good choice," it added. "In Germany, the Blues are already today the greatest threat to a diverse society."

In response to Höcke's criticisms, other retail businesses in Thuringia have also spoken out against the AfD, with the German Retail Association (HDE) expressing concern about the potential impact of exclusionary policies on job availability. The HDE questioned where they would find the necessary workers if politicians focused on such policies.

Moreover, Edeka, a popular supermarket chain, issued a full-page advertisement titled "Why blue is not an option at Edeka," criticizing the AfD's use of blue as their party color and promoting the importance of diversity in society, highlighting the diversity in their fruit and vegetable department.

Read also: