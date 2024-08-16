- After the accident, a heavy truck is recovered from Bordesholm

Five days after a heavy goods vehicle crashed on the A215 near Bordesholm, the cargo is set to be recovered on Sunday. The vehicle, carrying components for wind turbines, was traveling from Denmark to various wind farms in Germany, according to a spokesperson for the Autobahn GmbH.

During the recovery operation on Sunday, the A215 in the direction of Kiel will be fully closed for around ten hours, between the Bordesholm interchange and the Blumenthal junction. A crane will be used to unload the cargo, including control equipment and tower parts for wind turbines, from the heavy goods vehicle and remove the crashed trailer. A diversion will be in place for motorists.

Tire burst and gearbox fire

In the early hours of Wednesday, a tire on the large truck's body burst, and the gearbox caught fire, according to a spokesperson for the Neumünster police department. The fire service was deployed to extinguish the fire. The A215 in the direction of Kiel was closed for several hours during the firefighting operation. The cause of the breakdowns was initially unclear. The low-loader has since been parked on the hard shoulder.

After the tire burst and gearbox fire, additional safety measures might be necessary during the accident investigation and cargo recovery process due to the potential risks associated with the damaged vehicle. Despite the past accidents on the A215, it's crucial for authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow during the recovery operation and diversion by properly managing the incident.

