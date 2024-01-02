Cologne - After terror alert: Carnival mass in the cathedral without sabres

Due to the terror alert that has been in place for Cologne Cathedral since Christmas, carnivalists are not allowed to wear sabres during the traditional service to kick off the carnival season. The sabres are normally part of the guards' uniforms. It has also been agreed with the carnival societies that flags may only be waved inside the cathedral, according to the police. The cathedral will remain closed to tourists due to the risk situation. The security authorities had received information shortly before Christmas that Islamists were planning to carry out an attack in the vicinity of the cathedral on New Year's Eve.

The investigation continues

"It is an image that none of us would like to see when emergency services search visitors to Christian masses," said Martin Lotz, Head of Security at the Cologne police force. However, the security precautions to protect people and the cathedral would be maintained for as long as necessary. It is not yet possible to predict when a return to normality will be possible. Investigations are continuing at full speed.

Two suspects who were arrested on Christmas Eve in Wesel and on New Year's Eve in Nörvenich in the district of Düren reportedly remain in police custody by court order.

