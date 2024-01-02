Music producer - After surgery: Ralph Siegel celebrates New Year's Eve with his wife in hospital

Hit composer Ralph Siegel had to spend New Year's Eve in hospital after an operation - but still toasted the New Year with his wife. "Laura has decided to move in with me at the clinic. It feels good that she is with me around the clock," the 78-year-old told the "Bild" newspaper (Tuesday). The couple also spent New Year's Eve in the hospital room. "We ordered food from an Italian restaurant. Laura had fish, I had carpaccio and pasta," said Siegel and summarized: "Fortunately, I haven't lost my appetite yet."

At midnight, he and his wife opened a bottle of champagne. "I even got up to toast," reported Siegel, who became famous with hits such as "Ein bisschen Frieden" at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de