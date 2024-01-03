Police - After serious collision in Wilmersdorf: traffic lights out of action

Following the serious collision involving several cars in Berlin-Wilmersdorf, the exact cause of the accident is still unclear. However, a police spokeswoman said on Wednesday morning that the traffic lights at the junction on Fehrbelliner Platz had failed at the time of the accident on Tuesday evening. One person's life is in danger, the Berlin fire department reported on Platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

A total of six people were taken to hospital, according to the fire department: the person with life-threatening injuries, four seriously injured people and one slightly injured person. One person was trapped in the car and was freed using heavy equipment.

Early Wednesday morning, the police reported that the accident investigation had been completed. A total of three cars were involved in the accident. Two vehicles had crashed into each other at the junction and had pushed into a third car. One of the cars with several occupants belonged to a transport company.

