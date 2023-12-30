World Darts Championship - After scandal: Scott Williams in the quarterfinals

The English darts outsider Scott Williams was unimpressed by the turbulence surrounding him and reached the World Championship quarter-finals with another strong performance.

The 33-year-old defeated Australian Damon Heta 4:1 and thus eliminated the third seeded professional in a row after Danny Noppert (Netherlands) and Martin Schindler from Germany in the Alexandra Palace in London.

Williams meets van Gerwen in the quarter-finals

Williams had said after his narrow win over Schindler in the winner's interview on stage: "I never had the crowd on my side. I know we've won two world wars and a world championship, but there were so many Germans here. All I could hear were these guys." The Englishman received a lot of criticism afterwards and apologized via X, formerly Twitter. He later deleted his profile on the social network.

In the quarter-finals on New Year's Day, Williams will face top Dutch player Michael van Gerwen. After Williams, Dave Chisnall also made it through to the last eight. England's Chisnall defeated Daryl Gurney from Northern Ireland 4:2 and will now meet top favorite Luke Humphries (also England). Chisnall had previously defeated Gabriel Clemens.

