After rockfall: helicopters care for residents

250 inhabitants of a village in Austria have been cut off from the outside world for days. Helicopters are providing supplies.

An aerial view of the rockslide in Austria. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Austria - After rockfall: helicopters care for residents

Even four days after a rockfall, a district of a municipality in Austria is still not accessible via the only access road. A rock on the road to Hochgallmigg in Tyrol has now been cleared away, but the slope above the road is threatening to slide, the authorities announced on Wednesday.

"It is not possible to predict how long the closure will last," said Martin Zöhrer, head of the municipality of Fliess. The 250 residents of the district of Fließ are doing well and have a good infrastructure. According to the authorities, supply flights with helicopters from the Austrian Armed Forces were planned again on Wednesday. So far, no one has been flown out, according to the head of the office.

