Turn of the year - After riots: Police prepare for New Year's Eve

After several attacks with New Year's Eve rockets on emergency services in the south-west at the end of last year, the police in Baden-Württemberg are preparing intensively for New Year's Eve, according to the Ministry of the Interior. "We will be prepared and wide awake again this year," said Baden-Württemberg's Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU). The findings and experiences of previous New Year's Eve nights will also be incorporated into the operational planning. In addition to the police officers on daily duty, several hundred police officers from the police headquarters will be deployed throughout the state. The ministry does not provide exact numbers of officers deployed.

During the recent turn of the year, there were isolated incidents of rioting and attacks against emergency services and police officers in Baden-Württemberg. There were incidents in Tübingen, Mannheim, Reutlingen, Esslingen and Kehl, among others. The police investigated more than 40 suspects. Nationwide, the serious riots in Berlin made the headlines.

The security authorities are also vigilant because of the possible effects of the Middle East conflict. The risk potential for acts of violence from the various extremist fields has increased noticeably, said Strobl. This also applies to Baden-Württemberg. "The risk of jihadist-motivated attacks is higher than it has been for a long time," Strobl continued. However, there were no findings or indications from which a concrete danger for New Year's Eve in Baden-Württemberg could be derived.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de