Migration - After resistance: deportation of two men suspended

The planned deportation of two men from a church asylum in Schwerin has been suspended for the time being. A spokesperson for the responsible Schleswig-Holstein Ministry of Integration told the German Press Agency on Thursday. The city of Kiel, as the responsible immigration authority, had withdrawn the so-called request for administrative assistance to repatriate the family. "As the specialist supervisory authority, we are in contact with the immigration authorities and are examining the next steps."

The police in Schwerin used a large contingent and special forces to end resistance to the planned deportation on Wednesday. According to a police spokeswoman, a family of six had barricaded themselves in the apartment of a church congregation early on Wednesday morning when police officers tried to enforce the deportation of two young men aged 18 and 22. According to the police, knives were found hidden on the bodies of the mother, the 22-year-old son and the daughter. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the 47-year-old mother for threats and coercion.

According to the North Church, it was a family of six from Afghanistan whose two adult sons were to be deported. This had been ordered by the immigration authorities in Kiel. Both were reportedly to be taken to Spain. They had entered the EU there. According to the church spokesperson, the family was staying in an apartment on the edge of a prefabricated housing estate in Schwerin, which is provided for refugees by the local parish. The family had been granted church asylum in Schwerin.

Police press release Police follow-up press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de