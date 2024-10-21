"The actress from 'The Office' chatted with Hoda Kotb from 'Today' and revealed one of the first individuals she contacted following her breast cancer diagnosis.

I dialed Christina Applegate, and she picked up, asking, 'Which one is it?' I replied, 'It's breast cancer.' Her response was, 'I effing knew it,'' Fischer remembered.

She admitted to delaying her routine mammogram before eventually scheduling a check-up.

"Three weeks later, they told me, 'Your mammogram was fine. There were a few spots that were hard to spot. You have dense tissue. We suggest another mammogram and possibly a breast ultrasound,'" Fisher explained.

She admitted feeling no apprehension when told a biopsy was necessary and learned the results while hiking alone from her patient portal.

"I checked the portal on the hike, and there I saw words like 'invasive,' 'ductal,' 'carcinoma,' 'malignant.' Those words sounded like cancer words,'" Fischer recalled.

She relied on her support system, including Applegate, who herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. Fischer stated that Applegate's reaction was expected.

"She's salty," she said of Applegate. "She's known for her foul language. I love her for it."

Fisher went through chemotherapy and stated that her most valuable advice was 'live your life while going through this.'

"I did that. Some days I just walked in circles in my living room. Some days I walked around the block. But every day I managed to get up and do those things. I believe it made a significant difference," she shared."

After her cancer diagnosis, Fisher sought comfort in entertainment, often watching shows with her friend Applegate.

Fisher's love for entertainment also led her to seek distraction during her chemotherapy sessions, often watching movies and shows to help her cope.

